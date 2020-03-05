ICC rules prosecutor can investigate alleged Afghanistan war crimes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that the prosecutor can open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan.

The decision overturns a lower court ruling that blocked the investigation because the odds of success were low and it would not “serve the interests of justice.” It opens the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity that may have been committed by the Taliban, by Afghani forces, and by the U.S. military and intelligence forces during the conflict.

The United States is not a member of the court and rejects its jurisdiction, although Afghanistan is a member.