War crimes convict Praljak took cyanide, Dutch prosecutors say
December 1, 2017 / 8:35 PM / a day ago

War crimes convict Praljak took cyanide, Dutch prosecutors say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A preliminary autopsy indicates that Bosnian Croat war crimes convict Slobodan Praljak died of cyanide poisoning, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands, November 29, 2017. ICTY via REUTERS TV

Praljak said he had taken poison in the courtroom immediately after his conviction and 20-year sentence were upheld on Wednesday, and died shortly afterward.

In a statement, prosecutors said a toxicological test found “Praljak had a concentration of potassium cyanide in his blood. This has resulted in a failure of the heart, which is indicated as the suspected cause of death”.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey

