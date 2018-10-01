FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 1, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hague court hears Ivory Coast ex-president Gbagbo's plea for dismissal

2 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday heard a plea from former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo to have his case for alleged crimes against humanity dismissed early due to lack of evidence.

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool/Files

Gbagbo’s lawyers argued in a written submission that he need present no defence, as prosecutors had failed to provide enough evidence as they put their case against him to support a conviction.

But prosecutors said Gbagbo, who is accused of four counts of crimes against humanity and is being held in the court’s detention centre, does have a case to answer.

“There is evidence … upon which a trial chamber could reasonably convict the accused of the charges against them,” deputy prosecutor James Steward said.

The former Ivorian president is on trial for crimes including murder, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts allegedly committed after 2010 elections when Gbagbo and his supporters refused to accept his electoral defeat by rival Alassane Ouattara.

The hearings on a possible early acquittal run through Friday, with Gbagbo’s side yet to present oral arguments.

No date has been set for a ruling. 

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.