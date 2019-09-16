ICC prosecutor: will appeal Gbagbo's acquittal

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, January 15, 2019. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said her office would appeal the acquittal of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo.

The court acquitted Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on Jan. 15, saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him. He was then conditionally released from detention after more than 7 years in custody.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Monday she would ask appeals judges to reverse the acquittal and declare a mistrial, resetting Gbagbo’s legal process.