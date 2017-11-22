November 22, 2017 / 12:44 PM / Updated 20 hours ago
Mladic will appeal conviction, sentence
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic will appeal his conviction and life sentence, his legal team said on Wednesday after a U.N. war crimes tribunal found him guilty of genocide.
Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic reacts in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands in this still image taken from a video released by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), November 22, 2017. International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
“It is certain we will file an appeal and the appeal will be successful,” attorney Dragan Ivetic told journalists.
