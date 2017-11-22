FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

War crimes verdict on Mladic delayed as he undergoes blood test: Mladic son

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The verdict in the war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic was delayed on Wednesday while he underwent a blood pressure test, his son Darko told Reuters.

Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

U.N. judges had ordered a five-minute bathroom break for Mladic, 74, before issuing their verdict in his trial for 11 alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including genocide. That pause then stretched on for more than an hour.

“They took his blood pressure during the break. We don’t know the readings, but they said they could continue with the verdict. We are very concerned about his blood pressure because he has already has four strokes,” Darko Mladic said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
