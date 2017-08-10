FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weather forecaster sees El Niño unlikely through 2017-2018 winter
August 10, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. weather forecaster sees El Niño unlikely through 2017-2018 winter

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday there were no active El Niño or La Niña patterns, and neutral conditions were favored in the Northern hemisphere through the 2017-18 winter.

However, the chances of neutral conditions were likely to fall from about 85 percent between July and September to 55 percent between December and February, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in a monthly forecast.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

