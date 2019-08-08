World News
August 8, 2019 / 1:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

El Niño weather pattern transitions to neutral conditions: U.S. forecaster

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The El Niño weather pattern has transitioned to ENSO-neutral conditions that have a 50%-55% chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2019-20, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

ENSO-neutral refers to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

“While forecasters favor ENSO-neutral conditions, the odds of El Niño (at about 30%) are roughly twice that of La Niña for next winter,” CPC said in its monthly forecast.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below