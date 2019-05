A man walks past the carcass of sheep that died from the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - There is a 60-65% percent chance of El Nino weather conditions emerging between June and August, but a strong El Nino looks unlikely, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Monday, citing its latest assessment of global data.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods. The WMO said there was a 50% chance of El Nino conditions from September.