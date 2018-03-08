FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Industrials
March 8, 2018 / 2:25 PM / a day ago

Transition from La Niña most likely during March-May: U.S. weather forecaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) -

* A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said a transition from La Niña to ENSO-neutral conditions was most likely, and neutral conditions were expected to continue into the second half of the year.

* The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in its monthly forecast pegged the chance of ENSO-neutral conditions at about 55 percent during the March-May season.

* ENSO-neutral refers to those periods when neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, according to CPC. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.