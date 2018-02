Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said a transition from La Niña to ENSO-neutral is most likely during the northern hemisphere spring.

* The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in its monthly forecast pegged the chance of ENSO-neutral conditions at about 55 percent during the March-May season. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru)