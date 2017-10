Oct 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday conditions were favoring La Niña weather pattern during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2017-18.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast said the chances of La Niña were seen at 55 percent to 65 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)