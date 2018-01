Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña conditions are predicted to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter.

* The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) in its monthly forecast pegged the chance of La Niña developing at about 85 to 95 percent, with a transition to ENSO-neutral expected during the spring. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)