FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 16 days ago

KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce on Monday that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that KKR was nearing a deal to acquire WebMD, whose shares closed on Friday at $55.19, giving it a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official deal announcement. WebMD and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.