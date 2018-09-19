China will boost effective investment but not rely on it to spur growth - Premier Li

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - China will boost effective investment but will not rely on investment to spur economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a meeting with Exxon Mobil Chairman & CEO Darren Woods, (not shown) at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China September 7, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

China will stabilise infrastructure investment, boost household incomes to support consumption and continue to cut import tariffs on some goods, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China must resolutely protect intellectual property and will crack down on violations of domestic and foreign IP, Li said.