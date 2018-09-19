FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 4:03 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

China will boost effective investment but not rely on it to spur growth - Premier Li

1 Min Read

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - China will boost effective investment but will not rely on investment to spur economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a meeting with Exxon Mobil Chairman & CEO Darren Woods, (not shown) at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China September 7, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

China will stabilise infrastructure investment, boost household incomes to support consumption and continue to cut import tariffs on some goods, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China must resolutely protect intellectual property and will crack down on violations of domestic and foreign IP, Li said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

