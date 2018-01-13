FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-Trump demonstrators march in Swiss capital
Sections
Featured
Anurag Kashyap on 'Mukkabaaz'
BOLLYWOOD
Anurag Kashyap on 'Mukkabaaz'
Countdown to Budget 2018
markets weekahead
Countdown to Budget 2018
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Anti-Trump demonstrators march in Swiss capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Anti-globalisation demonstrators took to the streets of the Swiss capital on Saturday to protest against a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum this month.

Trump announced last week that he would attend the WEF in Davos, an annual meeting of global business and political leaders.

Some have suggested that Trump’s polarising persona could resurrect the violent anti-WEF protests seen in the early 2000s. An online petition is circulating telling Trump he is not welcome.

On Saturday, around 500 anti-globalisation protesters marched peacefully past the Swiss parliament in Bern.

Some were clad in black and carried placards saying “No future for capitalism”, “Eat the rich” and “Kill Trump”, also setting off flares.

Up to 5,000 Swiss soldiers have been drafted in to guard Davos along with 1,000 police, while a no-fly zone will also be put in place to protect delegates.

Reporting by John Revill and Arnd Wiegmann; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.