FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 12, 2018 / 4:35 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

China vice premier says protectionism in trade must be rejected

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Wednesday countries should “categorically reject” protectionism in trade.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during their meeting at the government office in Hanoi, Vietnam September 11, 2018. Nhac Nguyen/Pool via Reuters

“Some countries’ protectionist and unilateral measures are gravely undermining the rules-based multilateral trading regime, posing a most serious hazard to the world economy,” Hu told the opening of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.

“We must categorically reject protectionism and unilateralism, firmly support multilateralism, and uphold the world economy and multilateral trading regime.”

China is in the midst of a bitter trade dispute with the United States.

Reporting by James Pearson; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.