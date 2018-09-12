China vice premier says protectionism in trade must be rejected

HANOI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Wednesday countries should “categorically reject” protectionism in trade.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during their meeting at the government office in Hanoi, Vietnam September 11, 2018. Nhac Nguyen/Pool via Reuters

“Some countries’ protectionist and unilateral measures are gravely undermining the rules-based multilateral trading regime, posing a most serious hazard to the world economy,” Hu told the opening of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.

“We must categorically reject protectionism and unilateralism, firmly support multilateralism, and uphold the world economy and multilateral trading regime.”

China is in the midst of a bitter trade dispute with the United States.