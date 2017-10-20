FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo fires forex bankers, investigates unit -WSJ
October 20, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 4 days ago

Wells Fargo fires forex bankers, investigates unit -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, has fired four foreign-exchange bankers amid an investigation into that business by both the bank and regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and the bank.

The foreign-exchange investigation now shows there is also trouble in Wells Fargo's investment-banking arm, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2yCUaNF)

Wells Fargo did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
