Wells Fargo gets approval for exchange traded index funds
September 27, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 21 days ago

Wells Fargo gets approval for exchange traded index funds

Trevor Hunnicutt, Dan Freed

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co got initial approval to create exchange traded index funds (ETFs), according to a notice filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The approval, recommended by the commission’s staff, will go into effect unless the commission orders a hearing.

The approval does not necessarily mean Wells Fargo will launch an ETF. A call to a Wells Fargo spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

The $4.8 trillion global ETF business is dominated by BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group, but other companies like Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co have been quickly building their own franchises.

Wells Fargo, the third-largest U.S. bank, is the 16th largest fund complex group, according to a company presentation earlier this year citing Strategic Insight, an industry consultant. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

