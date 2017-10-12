FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo names Mike Roemer chief compliance officer
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 12, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 5 days ago

Wells Fargo names Mike Roemer chief compliance officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. on February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, on Thursday named Mike Roemer chief compliance officer.

Roemer, who joins from Barclays Plc, will take charge in January, the company said.

He takes over from interim CCO Kevin Oden who in June replaced Yvette Clark, who was Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer since 2012.

Roemer, who joined Barclays in 2012, helped in reforming practices in the British bank’s markets division following its involvement in the Libor rate-rigging scandal and an ongoing investigation into the lender’s chief executive Jes Staley over attempts to unmask a whistleblower.

“Hiring a leader with Mike’s credentials is an important step in our commitment to building a stronger compliance function and a better Wells Fargo,” CEO Tim Sloan said.

The company is due to report third-quarter results on Friday.

Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.