FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names new investment banking co-heads
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 2:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names new investment banking co-heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Co , on Monday named John Hudson and Kristin Lesher co-heads of investment banking coverage, effective immediately.

Hudson recently served as head of consumer, healthcare and gaming investment banking, while Lesher led Wells Fargo’s regional investment banking unit.

Both of them will report to Walter Dolhare and Rob Engel, co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities.

Hudson has been with the company for nearly 20 years and will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lesher, who joined Wells Fargo in 2000, will be based in New York.

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.