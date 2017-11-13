MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names new investment banking co-heads

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Co , on Monday named John Hudson and Kristin Lesher co-heads of investment banking coverage, effective immediately.

Hudson recently served as head of consumer, healthcare and gaming investment banking, while Lesher led Wells Fargo’s regional investment banking unit.

Both of them will report to Walter Dolhare and Rob Engel, co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities.

Hudson has been with the company for nearly 20 years and will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lesher, who joined Wells Fargo in 2000, will be based in New York.