September 14, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Wells Fargo sees total expenses dropping by $3 billion by 2020 - CFO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s chief financial officer said on Friday the bank expects to reduce total expenses by about $3 billion by 2020.

FILE PHOTO: The sign at a Wells Fargo banking location is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Speaking at an industry conference, CFO John Shrewsberry said the bank was on track to reach its target of $53.5 to $54.5 billion by the end of 2018. He sees expenses in the range of $50.0 billion to $51.0 billion in 2020.

The outlook excludes remediation and penalty costs associated with the widespread regulatory and legal problems at the bank. For the current quarter, the company expects approximately $200 million in costs from ongoing efforts to repay customers who were overcharged for various services.

Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

