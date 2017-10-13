FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
URGENT-Wells Fargo $1 bln accrual due to talks with U.S. Justice Department
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2017 / 5:40 PM / in 8 days

URGENT-Wells Fargo $1 bln accrual due to talks with U.S. Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co took a $1 billion mortgage litigation accrual in the third quarter because it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry told Reuters on Friday.

The talks are with a task force that has reached settlements with several other large banks, he said.

“They’re working down toward the end of that list and now we’re sort of in discussions with them,” he said. “The billion dollars is in connection with that activity.” (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.