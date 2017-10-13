FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo hit by legal charges, mortgage banking slump
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in 8 days

Wells Fargo hit by legal charges, mortgage banking slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported an 18.6 percent decline in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by previously disclosed legal costs and a slump in mortgage banking income.

Net income fell to $4.60 billion, or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.64 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the same quarter of 2016.

The results included $1 billion in previously disclosed legal costs, but it was not clear whether that figure factored into Wall Street estimates.

Revenue fell to $21.9 billion from $22.3 billion a year earlier. Mortgage banking income plunged 37.3 percent.

Analysts had forecast net income of $5.16 billion on revenue of $22.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data from earlier this week. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.