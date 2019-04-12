Money News
April 12, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wells Fargo's quarterly profit rises 16 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo ATM machine is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co. reported a 16.4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as the lender continued to reap the benefits of its aggressive cost-cutting plans.

Net income applicable to common stock rose to $5.51 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.73 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2P8a214

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.09 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below