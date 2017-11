Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday Franklin Codel, a senior executive vice president and head of its consumer lending organization, has been dismissed, effective immediately.

Codel acted in a manner that was contrary to the company’s policies during a communication he had with a former team member, Wells Fargo said.

The company said the dismissal did not pertain to sales practices. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)