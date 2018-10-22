Wells Fargo to pay $65 million to settle with NY Attorney General

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will pay $65 million to settle claims stemming from an investigation into the lender’s sales practices that saw it open fake accounts for customers to inflate sales metrics, the New York Attorney General’s office said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

“The misconduct at Wells Fargo was widespread across the bank and at every level of management – impacting both customers and investors who were misled,” NY Attorney General Barbara Underwood said.

Wells Fargo said in a statement it had previously accrued the penalty costs.