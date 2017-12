Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd said on Friday it would sell its Curragh coal mine in Queensland to Texas-based Coronado Coal Group for A$700 million ($539 million).

Wesfarmers expected to report a post-tax profit of about A$100 million on the sale, the Australian retail-to-mining conglomerate said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2985 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)