Australia's Wesfarmers sees major impairments in interim results

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Monday it expects to record a non-cash impairment of 454 million pounds ($640.37 million) before tax against goodwill recognised from its acquisition of UK homewares chain, Homebase.

The Australian retail-to-mining conglomerate through its unit Bunnings United Kingdom and Ireland acquired Homebase in January 2016 for 340 million pounds.

The company also expects a non-cash impairment of A$306 million ($242.11 million) before tax against the carrying value of its investment in Target.