March 6, 2018 / 3:26 PM / a day ago

West Virginia teachers' strike ends, pay to rise by 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - A strike by West Virginia teachers ended on Tuesday with a deal to raise their pay 5 percent after more than a week of protests across the state, according to Governor Jim Justice.

“I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered,” Justice said on Twitter. “Not only this, but my staff and I made additional cuts which will give all State employees 5% as well. All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school.”

Reporting by Gina Cherelus and Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

