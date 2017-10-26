FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 9.9 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2017 / 8:18 PM / a day ago

Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 9.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Data-storage device maker Western Digital Corp reported a 9.9 percent jump in quarterly revenue on strong demand for its memory chips from smartphone makers and datacenter operators.

The company posted a net income of $681 million, or $2.23 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 29, compared with a net loss of $366 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $5.18 billion from $4.71 billion.

Western Digital is seeking to block the sale of a chip unit by partner Toshiba Corp to a group led by private equity firm Bain Capital LP that includes the chipmaker’s rivals Seagate and SK Hynix Inc. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
