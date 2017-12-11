FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Westfield Corp seeks trading halt
December 11, 2017 / 11:01 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Australia's Westfield Corp seeks trading halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shopping center company Westfield Corp on Tuesday said it sought a trading halt for its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange ahead of an announcement on a potential transaction.

The company said it was in discussions with unnamed parties for a “potentially significant corporate transaction”, without divulging further information.

Westfield said it expects to make a related announcement on Thursday. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

