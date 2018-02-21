CORRECTED-Australia's Westfield profit rises despite stormy retail weather

(Corrects dividend figure and currency, paragraph 3)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shopping mall developer Westfield Corp said full-year underlying net profit rose 2 percent on a constant currency basis as it withstood tough retail conditions and competition from online retail platforms such as Amazon.com Inc.

Underlying net profit was $706.8 million for the year to Dec. 31, better than analysts’ average estimate of A$679.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Underlying profit excludes one-off items.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 25.5 cents per share, compared with 25.1 cents the previous year.