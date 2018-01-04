FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brookfield Business Partners to buy Westinghouse for about $4.6 bln
January 4, 2018 / 2:34 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-Brookfield Business Partners to buy Westinghouse for about $4.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects New York stock symbol for Brookfield Business Partners to BBU.N from BAM.N in first paragraph)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Brookfield Business Partners LP said on Thursday it would buy bankrupt nuclear services firm Westinghouse Electric Co from Toshiba Corp for about $4.6 billion.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in March after two nuclear power plants it had designed and was constructing in the U.S. Southeast had gone billions of dollars over their fixed-cost contracts.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

