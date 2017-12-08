FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WestJet to gain market share with Delta joint venture -Moody's
December 8, 2017 / 5:20 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

WestJet to gain market share with Delta joint venture -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd’s joint venture with Delta Air Lines Inc will put the Canadian air carrier in a stronger position to gain market share, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said.

WestJet on Wednesday announced the Delta joint venture to boost its trans-border flight service and said it expects to nearly double the number of aircraft owned by the carrier by 2020 as it targets both cost-conscious passengers and higher-paying customers.

WestJet’s decision is credit positive for unsecured debt holders. However, it faces execution risk in carrying out large scale projects simultaneously, Moody’s said in a note published on Thursday.

Shares of Canada’s second-largest air carrier were up 0.8 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

