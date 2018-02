MONTREAL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines on Thursday said its new ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop will launch 12 weekly domestic flights starting June 20, in a move that could pressure larger rival Air Canada.

Swoop will charge base ticket prices that cover a seat and a small personal item for between C$39 and C$99. The company announced plans to launch Swoop in 2017. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bill Rigby)