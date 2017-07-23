FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
Westpac in talks with Charter Hall for Hastings sale
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 17 days ago

Westpac in talks with Charter Hall for Hastings sale

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Monday said it has entered exclusive talks with Charter Hall Group for the sale of its Hastings Funds Management unit.

Westpac did not specify a potential price for the sale.

Westpac tried to sell the unit last year but withdrew from sale talks, citing market conditions. Analysts had expected Hastings to be sold for between A$300 million ($237.21 million) and A$500 million, a figure that is expected to be exceeded should talks with Charter Hall prove successful.

The potential deal comes as Australian banks are selling down capital intensive or low-returning assets.

Hastings Fund Management specialises in the acquisition and management of infrastructure, property, alternative debt and private equity.

$1 = 1.2647 Australian dollars Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.