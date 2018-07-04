FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
July 4, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

WhatsApp to India: need partnership with government, civil society to curb spread of false messages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messenger has told India that curbing the spread of false messages through its platform is a challenge that required a partnership between the tech firm, civil society and the government.

The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

In a letter dated July 3 to India’s IT ministry and reviewed by Reuters, WhatsApp said it is giving people controls and information they need to stay safe as well as making changes to group chats to prevent the spread of unwanted information.

The firm also plans to run long-term public safety ad campaigns in India, it said in the letter.

India’s IT ministry on Tuesday asked WhatsApp messenger to take steps to prevent the circulation of false texts and provocative content that have led to a series of lynchings and mob beatings across the country in the past few months.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
