Technology News
July 20, 2018 / 3:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp is launching a test to limit forwarding messages that will apply to all users, the messaging app said on Thursday, after a series of violent incidents in India triggered by false social media messages.

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

WhatsApp said for India, it will also test a lower limit of five chats at once and remove the quick forward button next to media messages. Indians forward more messages, photos and videos than any other country in the world. bit.ly/2uPNKYa

Beatings and deaths triggered by false incendiary messages in India, WhatsApp’s biggest market with more than 200 million users, caused a public relations nightmare, sparking calls from authorities for immediate action.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

