WhatsApp faces French fine over Facebook data sharing

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Messaging app WhatsApp could be fined if it does not comply with an order from the French data protection regulator to bring its sharing of user data with parent company Facebook in line with French privacy law.

The French data protection authority - CNIL - said on Monday it had issued an order to WhatsApp to comply within one month, failing which it could move to sanction the company.

The CNIL said WhatsApp did not have the legal basis to share user data with Facebook and had violated its obligation to cooperate with the French authority. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Francesco Guarascio)