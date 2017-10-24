FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Whirlpool to stop selling big-name brands at Sears
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2017 / 1:55 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-Whirlpool to stop selling big-name brands at Sears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes incorrect reference to private label products in headline and first paragraph)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it would continue to supply several of its products to Sears Holdings Corp and discontinue only the supply of brands including Maytag fridges, KitchenAid products and Jenn-Air appliances.

Whirlpool shares were trading down 10 percent, while Sears rose marginally.

The U.S. appliance giant on Monday reported third-quarter profit and sales below analysts’ estimates, hurt by higher raw material prices which are expected to rise through 2018.

On a post-earnings call, Whirlpool said it had informed Sears in May that it would no longer supply its brand products to the appliance retailer as the companies were unable to agree on terms.

“The Sears business is about 3 percent of our global revenue base,” Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer said on the call, adding that the brand business is a very small portion.

The comments followed a Wall Street Journal report on Monday that said Sears would no longer sell Whirlpool appliances following a pricing dispute. (on.wsj.com/2z4jTjs) (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.