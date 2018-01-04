FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whitbread appoints ex-ITV CEO Crozier as chairman
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 4, 2018 / 7:54 AM / in a day

Whitbread appoints ex-ITV CEO Crozier as chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread, owner of Costa Coffee and Premier Inn, on Thursday appointed as chairman Adam Crozier, a former chief executive of broadcaster ITV Plc and Royal Mail Plc.

He will replace Richard Baker, who will retire at the end of February.

Crozier joined Whitbread’s board last April and became senior independent director in September.

He was credited with restoring ITV’s fortunes by reducing its reliance on advertising and expanding its production business.

He also spent seven years at Royal Mail where he set about restructuring the postal business in the face of opposition from unions. Prior to that he led the English Football Association (FA).

Whitbread, which has been the subject of break-up speculation in the past, warned in April of a tougher consumer environment, as rising inflation and muted wage growth weighed on consumer spending.

Last month, U.S.-based hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management declared a 3.4 percent stake in the British hotel and coffee chain operator.

Sachem Head has previously taken activist positions at companies, though it is unclear whether it will push for changes at FTSE 100 listed Whitbread. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.