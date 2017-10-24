Costa coffee owner Whitbread's interim profit rises on expansion

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread Plc said its first-half pretax profit rose 6.7 percent as it added more Premier Inn rooms and opened more Costa coffee outlets in Britain.

Whitbread, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said on Tuesday underlying pretax profit rose to 328 million pounds ($433 million) in the six months to Aug. 31, from 307 million a year earlier.

In Britain, it opened over 2,000 new Premier Inn rooms and added 21 more Costa stores during the first half. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)