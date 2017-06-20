FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whole Foods CEO says brand's standards intact under Amazon
June 20, 2017 / 12:09 AM / 2 months ago

Whole Foods CEO says brand's standards intact under Amazon

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.

"They're not stupid enough to go change that," Whole Foods Chief Executive John Mackey said in a Friday town hall, according to the filing. "We've been assured ... Over time, there could be other formats that evolve that -- that might -- wouldn't be branded Whole Foods Market, potentially, wouldn't be our standards." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

