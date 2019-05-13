Wikileaks says Swedish investigation gives Assange a chance to clear his name

Swedish Vice Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson announces that the prosecutor will re-open the preliminary investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is accused of rape and sexual harassment of two women in 2010, at a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden May 13, 2019. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The reopening of a Swedish investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will give him a chance to clear his name, WikiLeaks said on Monday.

“Since Julian Assange was arrested on 11 April 2019, there has been considerable political pressure on Sweden to reopen their investigation, but there has always been political pressure surrounding this case,” Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief said in a statement.

“Its reopening will give Julian a chance to clear his name,” Hrafnsson said.