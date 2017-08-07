FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna's panda twins mark birthday with snacks and a lie-in
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 2 months

Vienna's panda twins mark birthday with snacks and a lie-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Twin panda cubs born and raised at Vienna Zoo celebrated their first birthday very differently on Monday: one gorged on snacks in front of a crowd of admirers while the other slept in.

Fu Feng and Fu Ban have been brought up by their mother without human intervention, a first for twin cubs living in captivity, according to the zoo.

To mark their birthday, the zoo arranged an event at which the twins would tear open wrapped “presents” filled with their favourite treats -- carrots and sweet potatoes.

Fu Ban, a male, and his mother Yang Yang played along. Fu Feng, a female, stayed away. The zoo said she was sleeping.

The young bears have drawn crowds at the zoo, which is set in the gardens of Schoenbrunn Palace, a former imperial summer residence.

On top of ticket sales, it has now found another way to cash in on their popularity -- by releasing a 2018 calendar featuring pictures of the pair. (Reporting by Heinz-Peter Bader and Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.