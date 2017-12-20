FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-British bookmaker William Hill names Roger Devlin as next chairman
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 20, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 5 days ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-British bookmaker William Hill names Roger Devlin as next chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to replace Wolseley Plc with Ferguson Plc in third paragraph to reflect change in the company’s name)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Wednesday it named Roger Devlin as its chairman-designate, who will take over from Gareth Davis in April.

The appointment comes at the end of a detailed search process for picking a successor for Davis, who had indicated he would step down after the 2018 AGM.

Davis, who also chairs Ferguson Plc and DS Smith Plc, has seen William Hill walk out of talks on two potential deals in the last year including a three-way merger with bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and 888 Holdings Plc.

Media reports had also suggested that Davis came under attack from the company's investors over failed merger talks with the Canadian company. goo.gl/DKlZi5

The appointment caps a year of management transitions in the company, which named a new CEO and CFO in March.

Devlin is also chairman of British pubs company Marston’s Plc since September 2013.

Devlin will join the board on Feb. 1 and will start as chairman on April 2, when Davis steps down. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.