March 6, 2018 / 7:25 AM / 2 days ago

William Hill to sell Australia business to CrownBet unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it agreed to sell its Australia business to a unit of CrownBet for an equity value of A$313.7 million ($243.6 million).

The deal represents an enterprise value of A$300 million, the company said.

William Hill said in February that it could pull out of Australia, where it has around 284,000 customers, after booking exceptional charges on operations. ($1 = 1.2880 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

