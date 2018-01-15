REFILE-British bookmaker William Hill sees 2017 profit beating estimates

(Refiles to add company name to headline)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for 2017 would rise 11 percent year-on-year, ahead of analysts’ expectations thanks to strong trading in recent weeks and favourable sporting results.

The company said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit for the 52 weeks to Dec. 26 to be 290 million pounds ($398 million)

The company said its retail and online gross margins were “significantly ahead” in the 9 weeks from Nov. 20, thanks to favourable soccer and horse-racing results.