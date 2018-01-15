UPDATE 1-British bookmaker William Hill sees 2017 profit beating estimates

(Adds details)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for 2017 would rise 11 percent year-on-year, ahead of analysts’ expectations, helped by an improving online business and favourable sporting results.

The company said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit for the 52 weeks to Dec. 26 to be 290 million pounds ($398 million)

It added its retail and online gross margins were “significantly ahead” in the 9 weeks from Nov. 20, thanks to favourable soccer and horse-racing results.

According to Thomson Reuters I/E/B/S, analysts were on average expecting a 2017 operating profit of 271.9 million pounds.

The company said trading momentum was strong in both its British and U.S. markets, although gaming growth had slowed at its retail operations

“We have delivered a strong result in 2017, reflecting our focus on rejuvenating online, growing the U.S. and building an attractive omni-channel proposition”, Chief Executive Philip Bowcock said.

The higher-than-expected profit marks a clear recovery from 2016, when the company fired its previous chief executive.